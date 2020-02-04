      Weather Alert

Spurs come up short against Kawhi and the Clippers

Associated Press
Feb 4, 2020 @ 4:15am

LOS ANGELES (AP) – Kawhi Leonard scored 22 points, Paul George added 19 and the Los Angeles Clippers rallied in the fourth quarter to beat the San Antonio Spurs 108-105.

Leonard’s one-handed dunk gave the Clippers a two-point lead with 1:35 remaining after they trailed by 15 in the first half. Patty Mills hit a 3-pointer with two seconds left to draw the Spurs within one.

Lou Williams made a pair of free throws for the Clippers, and Mills’ half-court heave came up short at the buzzer. LaMarcus Aldridge scored 27 points and DeMar DeRozan had 26 for the Spurs.

The Spurs are staying in Los Angeles. They’ve got a game with the Lakers Tuesday night.

The Lakers defeated the Spurs 114-104 in their last matchup on Nov. 25. LeBron James led Los Angeles with 33 points, and LaMarcus Aldridge paced San Antonio scoring 30 points.

TAGS
San Antonio Spurs lose to Los Angeles Clippers
Popular Posts
Listen
Kaepernick's agent says no NFL teams have offered him a job since 2016
Biden spars with Iowa voter, calling 83-year-old man 'damn liar' and 'too old to vote' for former VP
Castro claims San Antonio Trump donors raise money off Hispanic work; donors see big funding boost
Weekend Programming