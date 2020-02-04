Spurs come up short against Kawhi and the Clippers
LOS ANGELES (AP) – Kawhi Leonard scored 22 points, Paul George added 19 and the Los Angeles Clippers rallied in the fourth quarter to beat the San Antonio Spurs 108-105.
Leonard’s one-handed dunk gave the Clippers a two-point lead with 1:35 remaining after they trailed by 15 in the first half. Patty Mills hit a 3-pointer with two seconds left to draw the Spurs within one.
Lou Williams made a pair of free throws for the Clippers, and Mills’ half-court heave came up short at the buzzer. LaMarcus Aldridge scored 27 points and DeMar DeRozan had 26 for the Spurs.
The Spurs are staying in Los Angeles. They’ve got a game with the Lakers Tuesday night.
The Lakers defeated the Spurs 114-104 in their last matchup on Nov. 25. LeBron James led Los Angeles with 33 points, and LaMarcus Aldridge paced San Antonio scoring 30 points.