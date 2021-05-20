      Weather Alert

Spurs eliminated by Grizzlies in play-in game

Associated Press
May 20, 2021 @ 4:09am

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (AP) – Dillon Brooks scored eight of his 24 points in the fourth quarter to help put Memphis ahead to stay and the Grizzlies eliminated the San Antonio Spurs 100-96 on Wednesday night in the first Western Conference play-in game.

The Grizzlies will play at Golden State on Friday night for the No. 8 seed and a first-round series starting Sunday against top-seeded Utah. Jonas Valanciunas had a season-high 23 rebounds and 23 points for Memphis. Ja Morant added 20 points and six assists.

DeMar DeRozan and Rudy Gay each scored 20 points as the Spurs lost their fifth straight.

