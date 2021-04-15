Spurs fall to Raptors, 117-112
TAMPA, Fla. (AP) – OG Anunoby scored 22 points, Pascal Siakam had 20 points and 11 rebounds and the short-handed Toronto Raptors beat the San Antonio Spurs 117-112.
Rookie Malachi Flynn had a big fourth quarter for the Raptors and finished with 16 points and seven assists.
Derrick White led San Antonio with 25 points and Patty Mills added 23.
Khem Birch had 14 points and six rebounds in his first start for Toronto which went with a big lineup in the absence of most of its guards. The Raptors enjoyed a rare 54-42 rebound advantage.