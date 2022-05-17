Spurs get official approval to play four home games away from AT&T Center

SAN ANTONIO (KTSA News) — The Bexar County Commissioner’s Court gave the San Antonio Spurs official approval to play some home games away from AT&T Center next season.
The Commissioner’s Court met Tuesday and voted 4-1 to amend the non-relocation agreement with the Spurs to allow them to play one home game in the Alamodome, one in Mexico City and two in Austin at the Moody Center.
Spurs Sports & Entertainment first proposed nine home games away from AT&T Center over two seasons in an effort to expand the brand.
Commissioner Justin Rodriguez negotiated the proposal down to four games in one season during a meeting on May 3 with SS&E General Legal Counsel Bobby Perez. The Commissioner’s Court voted 3-2 to explore the option of the pilot program.
In the initial meeting on May 3, some Commissioners and Judge Nelson Wolff questioned the Spurs intentions about remaining in San Antonio and called out owner Peter J. Holt and president R.C. Buford for not making the request themselves.
Holt released a statement on his commitment to keeping the Spurs in San Antonio on May 10.
“There are no Spurs without the city and people of San Antonio,” Holt wrote. “Your team, our team, together we are the silver and black. Spurs fans — we are here to stay. Por Vida.”
A letter to San Antonio from Peter J. Holt pic.twitter.com/mj7k22Akoy
— San Antonio Spurs (@spurs) May 10, 2022
Mayor Ron Nirenberg and Wolff responded favorably to the letter in a joint statement the same day.
“Peter J. Holt’s heartfelt statement today could not have been said any better and should put speculation about the San Antonio Spurs’ plan to rest,” Nirenberg and Wolff said. “We are completely comfortable with Mr. Holt’s leadership and his commitment to the City of San Antonio. We have full confidence that the Spurs will stay in San Antonio for decades to come.”
