Spurs’ Ginobili and Parker to be inducted in Texas Sports Hall of Fame

SAN ANTONIO (KTSA News) — The Texas Sports Hall of Fame announced the 2022 inductees today and two-thirds of the San Antonio Spurs’ “Big Three” made the list.
Manu Ginobili and Tony Parker are on the list alongside long-jumper Bob Beamon, former Heat Chris Bosh, quarterback Robert Griffin III, gymnast Carly Patterson Caldwell, wide receiver Mike Renfro, decorated collegiate basketball and track star Suzie Snider Eppers, and former Giant and media personality Michael Strahan.
Ginobili played for the Spurs from 2002 to 2018 and is one of only two players to ever win an NBA Championship, a EuroLeague title and an Olympic gold medal. He rejoined the Spurs during the current offseason to serve with the front office staff as a Special Advisor to Basketball Operations.
Parker played for the Spurs from 2001 to 2018 and picked up four championships alongside Ginobili in 2003, 2005, 2007 and 2014. Parker was a six-time NBA All-Star, was named to four All-NBA teams and was the NBA Finals MVP in 2007.
Ginobili’s No. 20 and Parker’s No. 9 jerseys were retired in 2019.
The Texas Sports Hall of Fame induction banquet is set for March 12, 2022 in Waco.
