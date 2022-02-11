Spurs go hard in the paint as NBA trade deadline expires

SAN ANTONIO (KTSA News) — The San Antonio Spurs made moves down to the wire as the NBA trade deadline expired on Thursday.
The day began with the news that Thaddeus Young, Drew Eubanks and their 2022 second-round pick from Detroit would head to the Toronto Raptors for Goran Dragic and a 2022 first-round protected pick.
The Silver and Black snagged an additional first-round pick by way of the Boston Celtics. The Spurs agreed to trade Derrick White for John Richardson, Romeo Langford, a top-4 protected 2022 first-round pick, and a 2028 pick swap.
NBA All-Star Dejounte Murray tweeted his shock at the trade.
pic.twitter.com/6HQVdrtoA7
— Dejounte Murray (@DejounteMurray) February 10, 2022
pic.twitter.com/6HQVdrtoA7
— Dejounte Murray (@DejounteMurray) February 10, 2022
The deadline caps a busy month of trades for the Spurs.
On January 18, the Spurs traded Bryn Forbes to the Denver Nuggets in a three-team deal where the Nuggets’ Juancho Hernangomez came to San Antonio, Forbes to Denver and the Nuggets’ Bol Bol and P.J. Dozier went to Boston.
In another three-team deal on Wednesday, Hernangomez was traded to the Utah Jazz and Tomas Satoransky was traded to the Spurs from the Portland Trailblazers.
Hernangomez played in 5 games for the Silver and Black, averaging 1.4 points and 3 rebounds.
The 2022 NBA Draft is slated for July 29.