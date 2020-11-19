      Weather Alert

Spurs go with Devin Vassell in NBA draft

Associated Press
Nov 19, 2020 @ 4:14am
SAN ANTONIO (AP) – San Antonio has drafted Florida State guard Devin Vassell with the No. 11 pick.

A 6-foot-6 guard who spent two years with the Seminoles, Vassell averaged 12.7 points, 5.1 rebounds and 1.6 assists last season.

He shot 41% on 3-pointers with Florida State.

The selection of Vassell with the 11th overall pick was the highest San Antonio has drafted since taking Tim Duncan with No. 1 pick in 1997.

The Spurs also took Duke’s Tre Jones in the second round at No. 41 overall.

