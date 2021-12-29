Spurs-Heat game postponed in San Antonio

SAN ANTONIO (KTSA News) — The NBA announced that tonight’s game between the San Antonio Spurs and the Miami Heat has been postponed.
The Spurs were set to take the Heat at the AT&T Center at 7:30 p.m., but reports that Miami was struggling to have the minimum required eight players active on their roster began circulating this morning.
ESPN’s Adrian Wojnarowski dropped the news that Miami reportedly signed G-League Austin Spurs player C Aric Holman to a 10 day contract in order to mitigate the postponement.
“[Holman’s] best attribute today? Driving distance. He’s on his way to San Antonio to meet the Heat and help them have 8 active players to avoid a postponement vs. Spurs,” Wojnarowski wrote around 10 a.m.
The Miami Heat are signing C Aric Holman of the G-League Austin Spurs to a 10-day hardship deal, sources tell ESPN. His best attribute today? Driving distance. He's on his way to San Antonio to meet the Heat and help them have 8 active players to avoid a postponement vs. Spurs.
— Adrian Wojnarowski (@wojespn) December 29, 2021
The Miami Heat are signing C Aric Holman of the G-League Austin Spurs to a 10-day hardship deal, sources tell ESPN. His best attribute today? Driving distance. He's on his way to San Antonio to meet the Heat and help them have 8 active players to avoid a postponement vs. Spurs.
— Adrian Wojnarowski (@wojespn) December 29, 2021
The Heat’s roster was in turmoil because of a mix of COVID and injuries that made 12 players ineligible for the matchup.
This makes 10 games in December to be postponed amid the surge of the Omicron variant of COVID-19. It is the first for the Spurs.
A new date for the game has not been announced.