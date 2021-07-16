Spurs’ Keldon Johnson makes Olympic roster

SAN ANTONIO (KTSA News) — San Antonio Spurs player Keldon Johnson was added to the Team USA roster today, ESPN reports.
Johnson and JaVale McGee were added to the roster after Bradley Beal and Kevin Love had to withdraw over COVID-19 protocols and a calf injury respectively.
ESPN’s Adrian Wojnarowski reported Johnson has been playing with the Olympic team as part of the USA Select Group. Wojnarowski said he is well-conditioned and developed into “a favorite of decision-makers and staff.”
Keldon Johnson and JaVale McGee will replace Bradley Beal and Kevin Love on Team USA's roster for the Olympics, sources tell ESPN. McGee will travel to Las Vegas to join team on Saturday. https://t.co/236CgYVau0
Team USA hasn’t had a Spurs player on the roster since Tim Duncan in 2004 and fans are coming out in force to celebrate (and to make memes) as well as defend Johnson against people who believe the spot should have gone to other players.
21-year-old Johnson was a first-round draft pick for the Spurs in 2019 after playing for one year at the University of Kentucky.
Don't let the Mustang get loose 🐎 #GoSpursGo pic.twitter.com/DluRdOzPfR
Current breakout Google searches in the U.S. for Keldon Johnson
smh put some respect on his name pic.twitter.com/TViPkgIj2c
Spurs Twitter uniting to defend Keldon Johnson pic.twitter.com/v87vPq5haW
keldon johnson and javale mcgee on their way to save Team USA basketball pic.twitter.com/H2drRS2c8K
If you’re sleeping on Keldon Johnson, it’s ok. Your alarm clock is on its way. https://t.co/wO5XS7QOKS
Me when that Keldon Johnson Team USA jersey drops. pic.twitter.com/L2mJdvNgg8
JaVale McGee and Keldon Johnson after making Team USA’s Olympic roster. 😂 pic.twitter.com/VfDb1HFxeq
WHERE ARE THE KELDON JOHNSON TEAM USA JERSEYS??
WHERE ARE THEY!? https://t.co/hv3yA5U3fu pic.twitter.com/DdPZiM6HvH
KELDON IS GOING TO TOKYO!!! #gospursgo #keldonjohnson pic.twitter.com/T3RvAZEDUJ
My dawg Keldon is officially an Olympian pic.twitter.com/bixdWuoRdL
Keldon about to save America https://t.co/nM75vCO3Li
This is officially a Keldon Johnson Stan account.
LET'S FRIGGIN' #GoSpursGo pic.twitter.com/BGrIOUnyuL
