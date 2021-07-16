      Weather Alert

Spurs’ Keldon Johnson makes Olympic roster

Katy Barber
Jul 16, 2021 @ 2:01pm
United States' Zach LaVine, left, and Keldon Johnson, right, battle for a rebound with Australia's Jock Landale during an exhibition basketball game Monday, July 12, 2021, in Las Vegas. (AP Photo/John Locher)

SAN ANTONIO (KTSA News) — San Antonio Spurs player Keldon Johnson was added to the Team USA roster today, ESPN reports.

Johnson and JaVale McGee were added to the roster after Bradley Beal and Kevin Love had to withdraw over COVID-19 protocols and a calf injury respectively.

ESPN’s Adrian Wojnarowski reported Johnson has been playing with the Olympic team as part of the USA Select Group. Wojnarowski said he is well-conditioned and developed into “a favorite of decision-makers and staff.”

Team USA hasn’t had a Spurs player on the roster since Tim Duncan in 2004 and fans are coming out in force to celebrate (and to make memes) as well as defend Johnson against people who believe the spot should have gone to other players.

21-year-old Johnson was a first-round draft pick for the Spurs in 2019 after playing for one year at the University of Kentucky.

 

 

 

 

