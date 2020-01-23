      Weather Alert

Spurs knock off the Pelicans in Zion Williamson’s exceptional debut

Jan 23, 2020 @ 4:48am

NEW ORLEANS (AP) – Zion Williamson’s sublime 17-point surge in a span of barely more than three minutes could become part of New Orleans sports lore even if the final score of his first meaningful NBA game won’t.

A narrow loss to the Spurs carried less weight for the Pelicans than the burgeoning form of a young superstar in the making.

Williamson finished with 22 points as well as seven rebounds and three assists in about 18 minutes.

His playing time is being curtailed in his early games as a precaution after he spent three months rehabbing from arthroscopic knee surgery.

Up next for the Spurs, a Friday night game at home against the Phoenix Suns.

New Orleans Pelicans San Antonio Spurs Zion Williamson
