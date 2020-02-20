      Weather Alert

Spurs legend jumps into political spotlight with presidential endorsement

Elizabeth Ruiz
Feb 20, 2020 @ 4:57am

SAN ANTONIO (KTSA News)- NBA legend Tim Duncan is endorsing Michael Bloomberg in the race for the Democratic nomination for president.

The Spurs assistant coach who won five NBA Championship rings with the San Antonio franchise, was born and raised in the U.S. Virgin Islands.

“I’m supporting Michael Bloomberg for president because of his work in 2017 to help the U.S. Virgin Islands recover after we were hit by two Category 5 hurricanes,” Duncan says in a campaign ad released Wednesday.

In the video posted on YouTube, Bloomberg and Duncan are seen distributing supplies to those affected by the hurricanes.

“There was widespread destruction,” Duncan says in the ad. “Mike and his team, among many others, acted fast to aid in feeding, clothing and getting people to safety, and in this, Mike Bloomberg showed his true compassion for helping those in need.”

