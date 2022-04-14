      Weather Alert

Spurs lose play-in game to New Orleans, miss playoffs for the third year in a row

Associated Press
Apr 14, 2022 @ 4:19am

NEW ORLEANS (AP) – CJ McCollum scored 27 of his 32 points in the first half, Brandon Ingram shook foul trouble to add 27 points and the New Orleans Pelicans beat the San Antonio Spurs 113-103 on Wednesday night in a Western Conference play-in game.

The Pelicans, who finished ninth in the West after starting the season 3-16, will play at the Los Angeles Clippers on Friday night, with the winner getting the eighth seed and a spot against the top-seeded Phoenix Suns in the first round.

The Pelicans seemed headed to a rout, leading 96-75, with 10:39 left, but the 10th-seeded Spurs used a 16-1 run over the next 5:25 to cut it to 97-91. Devin Vassell led San Antonio with 23 points.

TAGS
NBA New Orleans Pelicans San Antonio Spurs
Popular Posts
Comal County's chief appraiser resigns amid internal investigation
1 killed, another critically injured in ambush on San Antonio's East side
Whataburger adds 3 new limited time menu items, announces return of Dr. Pepper shake
Shaq is bringing Big Chicken to San Antonio
Two suspects in Seguin park murder arrested, shooter remains on run
Connect With Us Listen To Us On