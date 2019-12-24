Spurs maul Grizzlies in Memphis
MEMPHIS, Tenn. (AP) – LaMarcus Aldridge had a season-high 40 points, DeMar DeRozan added 26 points and 10 assists as the San Antonio Spurs shot 67% in a 145-115 victory over the Memphis Grizzlies.
Trey Lyles finished with 17 points and Dejounte Murray scored 14 for the Spurs. The 145 points and 67% shooting were season-bests for San Antonio.
Jaren Jackson Jr. led Memphis with 22 points, while rookie Ja Morant finished with 19 points. Jonas Valanciunas had 18 points and 12 rebounds