Spurs outplay the Jazz, snap three game skid

Associated Press
Jan 30, 2020 @ 4:23am

SAN ANTONIO (AP) – DeMar DeRozan had a season-high 38 points and the San Antonio Spurs held on for a 127-120 victory over the Utah Jazz, snapping a three-game losing streak.

DeRozan was 11-for-19 shooting, surpassing 1,000 points for the 10th straight season.

He had 21 points in the second half, including a pair of mid-range jumpers from the right baseline in the final 3 minutes to help seal the victory.

Donovan Mitchell had 31 points in 33 minutes and San Antonio native Jordan Clarkson added 20 points for the Jazz.

