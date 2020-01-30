Spurs outplay the Jazz, snap three game skid
SAN ANTONIO (AP) – DeMar DeRozan had a season-high 38 points and the San Antonio Spurs held on for a 127-120 victory over the Utah Jazz, snapping a three-game losing streak.
DeRozan was 11-for-19 shooting, surpassing 1,000 points for the 10th straight season.
He had 21 points in the second half, including a pair of mid-range jumpers from the right baseline in the final 3 minutes to help seal the victory.
Donovan Mitchell had 31 points in 33 minutes and San Antonio native Jordan Clarkson added 20 points for the Jazz.