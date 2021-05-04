Spurs outplayed by the Jazz 110-99
SALT LAKE CITY (AP) – Bojan Bogdanovic scored 25 points and Rudy Gobert tallied 24 points and 15 rebounds to help the Utah Jazz beat the San Antonio Spurs 110-99.
Jordan Clarkson added 16 points for the Jazz. Joe Ingles chipped in 13 points and eight assists.
Utah earned its second straight victory with efficient offense and tough defense.
The Jazz scored 22 points off 13 San Antonio turnovers and shot 50% from the field while leading wire to wire. DeMar DeRozan scored 22 points and Rudy Gay added 17 points to lead the Spurs Dejounte Murray chipped in 15. San Antonio lost its fourth straight game.