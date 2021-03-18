Spurs outride Bulls 106-99
CHICAGO (AP) – Jakob Poeltl tied a career high with 20 points and set one with 16 rebounds, and the San Antonio Spurs used a huge fourth quarter to beat the Chicago Bulls 106-99.
The Spurs trailed by 23 in the second quarter and were down 58-40 after their lowest-scoring first half of the season.
But they dominated Chicago 39-19 in the fourth to come away with their second straight win after losing three of four.
The Spurs came out on top even though they made just 8 of 31 3-pointers.
Zach LaVine led Chicago with 29 points after scoring 40 the previous night in a win over Oklahoma City.
Thaddeus Young, playing his 1,000th game, scored 16. And Patrick Williams grabbed 14 rebounds.