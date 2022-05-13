Spurs reveal 50th anniversary season logo

SAN ANTONIO (KTSA News) — The 2022-2023 NBA season will mark 50 years of the San Antonio Spurs.
The Silver and Black revealed a hype video for the occasion along with the news there is a season-long celebration planned.
For 50 years, moments turned to memories in San Antonio as two colors became revered.
The celebration begins this fall and continues all season long!#Spurs50 | #PorVida pic.twitter.com/nYzRv2hDlC
— San Antonio Spurs (@spurs) May 13, 2022
The short video reveals the Spurs 50th anniversary logo, featuring the iconic Silver and Black Spur behind the number 50, wrapped between the team’s founding year and five stars to signify five championship titles in gold as the team enters its golden years.
As the Spurs continue to rebuild, the team celebrated some recent milestones and big changes after the 2021-2022 season ended with a loss to New Orleans Pelicans in the NBA play-in tournament.
In December, fans learned that assistant coach Becky Hammon would be heading to Las Vegas to coach the Aces. Hammon played for the Aces from 2007 until 2014, when she was hired by the Spurs as the first full-time assistant coach in NBA history.
After 26 seasons, Spurs head coach Gregg Popovich snagged his 1,336th win on March 11 becoming the NBA’s winningest-coach in regular-season history.
Last week, Spurs Sports & Entertainment spoke with Bexar County Commissioners to get permission to play four home games away from AT&T Center in an effort to expand the brand. The ask comes on the heels of the Nov. 2021 news that SS&E would be taking the venue’s naming rights to the market for the first time in 20 years.
Commissioner Rodriguez elaborates on Spurs asking to play home games in Austin, Mexico
The request to play games away from AT&T Center — one game in the Alamodome to celebrate the 50th anniversary, one game in Mexico City and two games in Austin — highlights San Antonian’s anxieties about the Spurs possible search for a new home.
Owner Peter J. Holt attempted to assuage those worries with assurances the Spurs intend to stay in San Antonio earlier this week.
Despite the worries, the Commissioner’s Court gave tentative approval and will meet again next week to discuss the one season pilot program.
