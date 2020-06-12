Spurs star reveals he was sexually abused, used hairstyle as ‘cloaking device’
SAN ANTONIO (KTSA News) – For years, Lonnie Walker IV donned a hairstyle that made the 6-foot-5 NBA player several inches taller, and now it’s gone. The Spurs star no longer needs the “cloaking device” he discussed in a post on Instagram where he revealed the sad story behind the unique haircut.
Walker says he started wearing the unique style after he was sexually harassed, abused and raped during the summer of his 5th grade year. He said the tall hair gave him confidence, but the “demons” recently popped up in his head.
“I began to truly look at myself in the mirror and see who I truly was, ” Walker wrote. “Long story short, I have found peace and internal happiness through this journey.”
He said he forgave everyone, even the people who don’t deserve it “because it’s dead weight.”
So was Walker’s hair. He said it was a mask to hide his insecurities.
“I have shed my skin mentally, emotionally, physically, and spiritually,” he wrote. “Life will always be hard. Gotta play with the cards your dealt with and try and make a winning hand.”
Watch Walker’s hair being clipped.
The new look.