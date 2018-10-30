Spurs to retire Manu Ginobili’s No. 20 jersey

San Antonio Spurs fans hold up letters to spell "Manu" for Spurs guard Manu Ginobili before an NBA basketball game against the Houston Rockets, Sunday, April 1, 2018, in San Antonio. San Antonio won 100-83. (AP Photo/Darren Abate)

SAN ANTONIO (KTSA News) — The San Antonio Spurs announced Tuesday it will be retiring Manu Ginobili’s jersey later this season.

Ginobili will be the ninth player to have his jersey retired in franchise history, joining Bruce Bowen (12), Tim Duncan (21), Sean Elliott (32), George Gervin (44), Avery Johnson (6), Johnny Moore (00), David Robinson (50) and James Silas (13).

A special pregame ceremony will take place at AT&T Center on March 28, 2019, before the team takes on the Cleveland Cavaliers.

Ginobili spent 16 seasons with the Spurs. He was drafted by the team in 1999 and signed in 2002. The enduring star announced his retirement before the start of the current season.