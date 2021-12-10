      Weather Alert

Spurs topple Nuggets 123-111, snapping two-game skid

Dec 10, 2021 @ 5:55am
Denver Nuggets' Nikola Jokic (15) collides with San Antonio Spurs' Lonnie Walker IV during the first half of an NBA basketball game Thursday, Dec. 9, 2021, in San Antonio. (AP Photo/Darren Abate)

By RAUL DOMINGUEZ Associated Press
SAN ANTONIO (AP) — Derrick White had 23 points, Lonnie Walker IV added 21 and the San Antonio Spurs never trailed in beating the Denver Nuggets 123-111, snapping a two-game skid.

Dejounte Murray added 20 points, nine assists and eight rebounds for San Antonio, which is in the middle of a five-game homestand.

Nikola Jokic had 22 points, 13 rebounds and 10 assists for his fifth triple-double of the season for Denver. Aaron Gordon added 25 points and Will Barton had 19.

Denver closes a seven-game road trip Saturday in San Antonio.

 

