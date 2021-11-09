“Squid Game 2” is currently in the works, creator says

“There’s been so much pressure, so much demand and so much love for a second season. So I almost feel like you leave us no choice!” Hwang told the Associated Press at an event for the show. “But I will say there will indeed be a second season. It’s in my head right now. I’m in the planning process currently.”

“I do think it’s too early to say when and how that’s going to happen. So I will promise you this, Gi-hun will come back. He will do something for the world,” Hwang said.

Netflix did not immediately respond to CBS News’ request for comment.

HoYeon Jung, who played fan-favorite Kang Sae-byeok, told reporters she’s extremely “grateful” for her role in the series. “I never imagined that I, I have this experience,” she said. “When I came through (the) immigration center, the officer asked me (for) an autograph. So it was amazing and grateful.”

Hwang said he spent over 10 years coming up with the ideas and themes behind “Squid Game,” which he initially envisioned as a full-length feature film. The Netflix series focuses on father Seong Gi-Hun, played by Lee Jung-jae, as he and other cash-strapped contestants compete in a deadly tournament of children’s games to win a multi-million dollar cash prize.

“The year 2008 was actually right after my debut,” Hwang said in a behind-the-scenes interview. “That was a time when I frequented comic book stores. As I was reading a lot of comic books, I thought about creating something like a comic book story in Korea, and I finished the script in 2009.”

Netflix said the show, which debuted in September, has reached 111 million fans and was the top show in 90 countries. The show also surpassed fan-favorite “Bridgerton,” which Netflix projected reached 63 million households.