Stabbing at a San Antonio truck stop sends one man to the hospital
MGN image
SAN ANTONIO (KTSA News) — A man is recovering after he was stabbed in a truck stop parking lot.
Police responded to the call at the Love’s Truck Stop at IH-35 and Fischer Road at around 6:30 A.M. Monday.
The victim was talking to a woman in the parking lot when another man attacked him with a knife, stabbing him in the chest.
The attacker then took off in a pickup and police called in a helicopter to track him down but they have yet to find him.
The victim was brought to a hospital and his wound is considered life threatening.