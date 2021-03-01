      Weather Alert

Stabbing at a San Antonio truck stop sends one man to the hospital

Don Morgan
Mar 1, 2021 @ 9:09am
MGN image

SAN ANTONIO (KTSA News) — A man is recovering after he was stabbed in a truck stop parking lot.

Police responded to the call at the Love’s Truck Stop at IH-35 and Fischer Road at around 6:30 A.M. Monday.

The victim was talking to a woman in the parking lot when another man attacked him with a knife, stabbing him in the chest.

The attacker then took off in a pickup and police called in a helicopter to track him down but they have yet to find him.

The victim was brought to a hospital and his wound is considered life threatening.

 

 

TAGS
man stabbed at truck stop San Antonio
Popular Posts
A New House Bill Could Take Aim At Your Second Amendment Rights
Is CNN Using Faulty Math And Misleading Statistics To Portray America’s Soldiers As Racists?
Intruder shot while attempting to break into a home on San Antonio's South Side
Shootout reported at an apartment complex on San Antonio's East Side
Massive car pileup traps drivers, shuts down highway in Texas