Stabbing victim collapses at convenience store near Downtown San Antonio

SAN ANTONIO (KTSA News) — A man in his 50’s is in the hospital after he was stabbed several times Tuesday night.

The victim showed up at a convenience store in the 300 block of San Pedro at around 10 P.M.

He walked into the restroom and when he came back out, he collapsed on the floor.

The man had stab wounds to his face and upper body. A paramedic who was at the store provided aid until an ambulance arrived to bring the man to a hospital.

He’s listed in serious condition.

Police say the victim was not able to provide a description of whoever stabbed him but they followed a trail of the man’s blood to Quincy Street. Officers are searching the area, hoping to find more clues.

The victim’s name hasn’t been released and the stabbing is still an active investigation.