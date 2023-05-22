KTSA KTSA Logo

Stabbing victim dies in the parking lot of San Antonio apartment complex

By Don Morgan
May 22, 2023 5:33AM CDT
SAN ANTONIO (KTSA News) — A woman is dead after she was stabbed at a North Side apartment complex.

San Antonio Police say they got the call from the French Chalet Apartments on Jackson Keller Road at around 1:30 A.M. Monday.

They found the woman between two vehicles in the parking lot. She had been stabbed in the neck. EMS crews attempted to save her life, but she was pronounced dead at the scene.

What police have learned so far is that the woman did not live at the apartment complex and was there with a friend. It was the friend who found the woman and called for help.

Police didn’t provide a description of whoever stabbed the woman and have not released her name.

The investigation continues.

