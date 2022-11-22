Stabbing victim gets help from Good Samaritan at downtown bus stop

SAN ANTONIO (KTSA News) — A man on his way to work Tuesday morning is getting credit for helping a stabbing victim get to the hospital.

Police say they were called to the area of West Martin Street by a man who had found the victim just after arriving around 7 a.m.

The witness called 911 after the staff at a nearby hospital told him to contact law enforcement first.

The victim got help from medics shortly after the Good Samaritan called in, a move that made him late for work.

KSAT-TV reports that police have made no arrests as they try to figure out what happened.

The witness says the victim told him he was stabbed in a vacant building after he refused to hand over his bag to another man. There is no word on the condition of the victim.