Stage 1 and 2 watering rules in San Antonio end tomorrow

Katy Barber
May 19, 2021 @ 2:32pm
An automatic sprinkler watering a bed of flowers in bright sunshine.

SAN ANTONIO (KTSA News) — The San Antonio Water System announced Wednesday that watering rules will end Thursday.

The recent rainy weather has raised the 10-day average volume in the Edwards Aquifer to a point where SAWS has advised City Manager Erik Walsh to end the Stage 1 and 2 watering rules that have been in place since October 2020.

SAWS recommended that residents continue watering only once a week to avoid costly water bills as Summer approaches.

