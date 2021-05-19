Stage 1 and 2 watering rules in San Antonio end tomorrow
An automatic sprinkler watering a bed of flowers in bright sunshine.
SAN ANTONIO (KTSA News) — The San Antonio Water System announced Wednesday that watering rules will end Thursday.
The recent rainy weather has raised the 10-day average volume in the Edwards Aquifer to a point where SAWS has advised City Manager Erik Walsh to end the Stage 1 and 2 watering rules that have been in place since October 2020.
SAWS recommended that residents continue watering only once a week to avoid costly water bills as Summer approaches.