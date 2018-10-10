Stage 1 Water Restrictions come to an end in New Braunfels

San Antonio-(KTSA News)- New Braunfels Utilities says they are terminating the Stage 1 Water Restrictions and returning to non-drought water restrictions.

City Ordinance states that the water level in one of the major wells of the Edwards Aquifer has to stay above restriction trigger levels for more than 30 days in order to call off the watering requirements.

This means NBU customers can operate sprinkler or irrigation systems after 8pm but before 10am, any day of the week.

The utility reminds it’s customers that even though the water restrictions have been called off, it’s important to continue conservation efforts year round.