Stand Down: San Antonio police brass tells rank-and-file to avoid early voting sites

SAN ANTONIO (KTSA News) — San Antonio’s police union claims the department’s leadership is bowing to political pressure from Rep. Joaquin Castro.

The congressman, who is up for re-election against a Libertarian Party candidate, tweeted Monday throwing caution about the police presence at an early voting site.

“San Antonians – while I was at the Las Palmas early voting site this morning two police officers patrolled through the parking lot. Please let me know if other uniformed law enforcement is present at any polls,” the Democrat tweeted.

The union is taking issue with how the leadership responded to the tweet.

The department’s assistant fire chief, Tony Flavin, sent out a directive to rank-and-file officers Wednesday to “refrain from patrolling through or parking in close proximity to polling locations in the City.”

He further stated that officers should only be at voting locations if their service was requested.

“It’s no surprise that Congressman Castro views law enforcement so negatively, but his call for citizens to fear and report on police officers carrying out their duty is an insult to every officer and their family,” said Mike Helle, President of the San Antonio Police Officers Association. “It’s also very sad that instead of standing up for his officers, Chief McManus essentially agrees with Rep. Castro that police officers are people to be feared and reported on for doing their duty.”

The police department and Castro’s office have not responded to initial requests for comment.