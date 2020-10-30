Stand-off ends with 1 dead, 1 in critical condition
Photo: MGN
SAN ANTONIO (KTSA News) — A standoff in West Bexar County is over.
Sheriff Javier Salazar says deputies were called to a home on Lexi Petal at around 7 P.M. Thursday.
That’s where a man and woman had been in an argument and the man eventually shot the woman several times.
The Sheriff says the victim survived but she is in critical condition and had undergone surgery.
Salazar says three children were in the home at the time and one of them, a 17 year old girl, managed to gather up two younger children and get them to a safe place.
After shooting the woman, the man barricaded himself inside the home for several hours.
Residents in the area were told to lock their doors and windows during the ordeal.
Deputies entered the home around midnight and found that the shooter was dead.
The investigation continues.