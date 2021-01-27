Standoff at Children’s Medical Group in Austin ends with two dead
SAN ANTONIO (KTSA News) — Two people are dead in Austin where police are reporting that an hours long standoff has ended.
It began at around 4:30 P.M. Tuesday at the Children’s Medical Group building on West 35th Street.
That’s when 9-1-1 received a call that someone with a gun had taken hostages in the medical office.
The Austin Police Department’s SWAT team responded and tried making contact with the suspect through a bullhorn.
Three hostages were let go soon after the suspect went inside.
6 hours after the initial call came in, the Austin Police Department sent their robot into the building with
the SWAT team then entering the facility a short time later. They found two people, both of them dead.
Police haven’t officially reported that suspect had died but did say one of the deceased was originally in the building, the other was not.
Reporters on the scene say they could hear negotiators refer to the suspect as a doctor that has saved many lives.
The Austin P.D Homicide Unit is investigating and it’s expected they will release more details on the situation Wednesday morning.