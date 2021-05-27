Standoff ends on San Antonio’s West Side
MGN
SAN ANTONIO (KTSA News) — A police standoff on the West Side is over.
Officers responded shortly before 7 p.m. to a possible case of domestic violence at an apartment complex on Thompson Place near McMullen.
A 9-1-1 caller said she saw a man and a woman having an argument in the parking lot before going into an apartment.
Police, a SWAT team, and crisis negotiators showed up at the scene. About 15 to 20 residents were evacuated from around the unit where the man and woman were holed up.
The situation came to an end at around midnight.
No injuries were reported and at this point, no charges have been filed.