Standoff on San Antonio’s Northeast Side comes to a peaceful end

SAN ANTONIO (KTSA News) — A standoff that began on San Antonio’s Northeast side Monday night came to an end Tuesday morning.

FOX 29 is reporting that the standoff started at around 10 P.M. on IH-35 near Walzem Road.

That’s where police spotted a car pulled over to the side of the highway. Initially, they thought the vehicle had broke down but when they approached, the man told officers he would kill them then kill himself.

The officers called for help from the SWAT team and negotiators began communicating with the man.

While this was going on, the access road of 35 North near Brooke Army Medical center was closed.

The man surrendered peacefully just after 5 A.M. Tuesday and the access road was reopened.

The man’s name hasn’t been released and no injuries have been reported.