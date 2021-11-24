Standoff with shooter ends on San Antonio’s West side

Updated story:
SAN ANTONIO (KTSA News) — A hours long standoff on the West side has ended with one man dead and another in jail.
San Antonio police responded to the 7600 block of West Highway 90 at around 3 P.M. Tuesday where a man had shot another man during an argument, then barricaded himself inside a mobile home.
Officers performed CPR on the victim, identified at James Read until EMS arrived to transport him to the hospital where he later died.
The SWAT team arrived and spent several hours trying to get the shooter, 38 year old Carlos Negron to surrender.
The standoff ended at around 9 P.M. Tuesday night.
Negron has been charged with murder.
