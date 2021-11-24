      Weather Alert

Standoff with shooter ends on San Antonio’s West side

Don Morgan
Nov 24, 2021 @ 5:42am
Night Time Police Violent Crime Intervention. Police Vehicles with Flashing Lights.

Updated story:

SAN ANTONIO (KTSA News) — A hours long standoff on the West side has ended with one man dead and another in jail.

San Antonio police responded to the 7600 block of West Highway 90 at around 3 P.M. Tuesday where a man had shot another man during an argument, then barricaded himself inside a mobile home.

Officers performed CPR on the victim, identified at James Read until EMS arrived to transport him to the hospital where he later died.

The SWAT team arrived and spent several hours trying to get the shooter, 38 year old Carlos Negron to surrender.

The standoff ended at around 9 P.M. Tuesday night.

Negron has been charged with murder.

 

Original post:

SAN ANTONIO (KTSA News) — A hours long standoff on the West side has come to an end.

San Antonio police responded to the 7600 block of West Highway 90 at around 3 P.M. Tuesday where a man had shot another man, then barricaded himself inside a mobile home.

Officers performed CPR on the victim until EMS arrived to transport him to the hospital.

He remains in critical condition.

The SWAT team arrived soon afterwards and spent several hours trying to get the shooter to surrender.

KSAT-12 reports that the standoff ended sometime Tuesday night and SAPD will release more details Wednesday.

TAGS
San Antonio standoff West Side
Popular Posts
Did Pfizer lie about the number of deaths in the vaccine trials?
Construction begins on third phase of Loop 1604 North Expansion Project
Your college student to be housed with those of the same “gender identity”
Cornerstone Church Pastor issues apology for "Let's Go Brandon" chants
Woman struck and killed while crossing San Antonio street
Connect With Us Listen To Us On