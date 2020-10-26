“Stars of “Seinfeld” help raise $650,000 for Texas Democratic Party
Julia Louis-Dreyfus, Jason Alexander and Larry David/Photo-Courtesy of Everett Collection
SAN ANTONIO (KTSA News) — Some stars of the “show about nothing” raised a lot of money during a “fundraiser about something”.
The Texas Democratic Party held a fundraiser featuring some cast members from the 1990’s TV hit “Seinfeld”.
Julia Louis-Dreyfuss and Jason Alexander were joined by show co-creator and writer Larry David to raise more than $650,000 dollars from 20,000 donations for the Texas Democratic Party.
Organizers had set a goal of $500,000.
The money will be used for a Get Out the Vote effort to elect Democrats in Texas.
Party Chair Gilberto Hinojosa says:
“Texas is the biggest battleground state in the country. Poll after poll shows the race neck and neck and Texas Democrats need all the resources we can get to turn the state blue. We couldn’t be more thrilled with our “Fundraiser About Something” and thank Julia Louis-Dreyfus, Jason Alexander, Larry David, Seth Meyers, Beto O’Rourke, Julian Castro, Joaquin Castro and others for their commitment to turning Texas blue. We are all hands on deck. Thanks to their commitment and the donations of more than 20,000 Seinfeld fans across the country, the Texas Democratic Party was able to raise a staggering $650,000.”