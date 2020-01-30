      Weather Alert

Starting Oct. 1, 2020 standard driver’s licenses won’t get you past TSA

Lars Larson
Jan 29, 2020 @ 6:00pm

Lars brings on David House, who is with the Oregon DMV to discuss the changes Oregon is making to identification cards and what travelers will need to fly. Starting October 1st, 2020 all airline passengers will need a “Real ID” or passport to travel domestically. The only problem is that Real ID won’t be available until July pushing Oregonians to get their passport immediately. Listen below for more or visit the website for more information.

Oregon.gov/realid

The post Starting Oct. 1, 2020 standard driver’s licenses won’t get you past TSA appeared first on The Lars Larson Show.

Popular Posts
Listen
Kaepernick's agent says no NFL teams have offered him a job since 2016
Texas park employee fired for calling police, saying she’d been run over
Castro claims San Antonio Trump donors raise money off Hispanic work; donors see big funding boost
Biden spars with Iowa voter, calling 83-year-old man 'damn liar' and 'too old to vote' for former VP