Starting Oct. 1, 2020 standard driver’s licenses won’t get you past TSA
Lars brings on David House, who is with the Oregon DMV to discuss the changes Oregon is making to identification cards and what travelers will need to fly. Starting October 1st, 2020 all airline passengers will need a “Real ID” or passport to travel domestically. The only problem is that Real ID won’t be available until July pushing Oregonians to get their passport immediately. Listen below for more or visit the website for more information.
Oregon.gov/realid
