State district judge in Bexar County succumbs to cancer
SAN ANTONIO (KTSA News) – Courthouse staff, family and friends are mourning the loss of a judge who died after a lengthy battle with cancer.
District Court Judge Ray Olivarri passed away Wednesday night at the age of 64.
“During his extensive career in the San Antonio legal community – which included service as a probation officer, criminal law practitioner and long-time member of the judiciary – Judge Olivarri will be remembered as an unwavering champion of justice, proponent of specialty courts and advocate for restorative justice,” said Bexar County District Attorney Joe Gonzales.” He will be sorely missed.”
Olivarri was elected judge in County Court at Law No. 6 in 2006 were he served for four years. In 2012, he won the bench in the 399th State District Court, but lost the following election. In 2018, he was elected as 144th State District Court judge and served until the cancer prevented him from hearing cases.
Governor Greg Abbott will appoint a replacement.