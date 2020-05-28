State officials and local communities need to be the ones to decide when and how to reopen their region
Lars brings on Dr. Roger Stark with the Washington Policy Center to discuss why it’s best to leave the federal government out from dictating when and how states should reopen. Dr. Stark explains, “Each state, or actually region of individual states, has had a different experience with the crisis. New York has been devastated by a much different volume of patients than small, rural towns. Even in Washington state, not all communities have been effected the same.” Listen below for more.
