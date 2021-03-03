State Representative wants to rename a section of IH-35 in Austin the “Steve Adler Public Restroom Highway”
SAN ANTONIO (KTSA News) — There will be thousands of bills filed during the current session of the Texas Legislature.
With some, it’s hard to tell if the lawmaker filing the proposal is serious or just throwing shade on fellow politicians.
Let’s use a bill filed by Republican State Representative Bryan Slaton as an example.
He’s looking to rename a section of IH-35 in Austin the “Steve Adler Public Restroom”
It’s unlikely the Mayor of the capitol city is flattered by the move.
That area of town, between 4th Street and 11th Street is overrun by the area’s homeless population.
Slaton is less than impressed with how local leaders have handled the homeless issue. He sent out a tweet saying the city of Austin is a mess, thanks to failed liberal policies.
He says renaming the highway truly recognizes what he calls the “disastrous contributions of Mayor Adler”.