State Senator calls out vandals who posted a sign at San Antonio’s Holocaust Memorial Museum

A hate crime on the northwest side has angered a lot of people in San Antonio.

Somebody posted a sign with the words “Fake News” and #MAGA in front of the Holocaust Memorial Museum on Northwest Military Highway.

The sign was discovered Tuesday morning and since then, Police have been looking for whoever is responsible.

One local State Senator is speaking up to say this type of behavior is unacceptable and will not be tolerated.

Jose Menendez says he’s calling out the vandals.

“Number 1, you’re an ignorant fool for thinking it was fake news. Number 2, America’s always been great and it’s great because of who we are as a people.”

The Senator says survivors of the Holocaust came to this country to escape religious persecution.

“There are survivors who volunteer at the museum. To see stuff like that..it just has to…it has to cause them to relive some of the pain.”

Menendez says he hoping the community will come together to send a message that this type of behavior will not be tolerated.