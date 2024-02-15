KTSA KTSA Logo

State to pursue death penalty in case of San Antonio man accused of attacking his ex-wife and two children

By Don Morgan
February 15, 2024 10:53AM CST
Share
Source: YouTube

SAN ANTONIO (KTSA News) — A San Antonio man accused of attacking his ex-wife and two young daughters will face the death penalty when he goes to trial.

According to KSAT-12, the state told District Court Judge Joel Perez about the decision Thursday in the case of Stephen Clare.

Clare is accused of shooting his ex-wife, then stabbing his two infant daughters April 10, 2023.

His ex and one of his daughters survived while the younger child, who was 11 months-old, died as a result of the attack.

Clare has been charged with capital murder, attempted capital murder and aggravated assault with a deadly weapon.

No word on when his trial is to begin.

More about:
San Antonio
Stephen Clare

Popular Posts

1

San Antonio Police: Man accused of inappropriate contact with child in 2019 is arrested
2

Country Music Superstar Toby Keith dies at 62 after long battle with cancer
3

NWS: Windy conditions expected through weekend
4

San Antonio police identifies man hospitalized, charged after shootout with five officers
5

San Antonio Police: Woman shot in the face while standing outside East Side store