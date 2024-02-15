State to pursue death penalty in case of San Antonio man accused of attacking his ex-wife and two children

Source: YouTube

SAN ANTONIO (KTSA News) — A San Antonio man accused of attacking his ex-wife and two young daughters will face the death penalty when he goes to trial.

According to KSAT-12, the state told District Court Judge Joel Perez about the decision Thursday in the case of Stephen Clare.

Clare is accused of shooting his ex-wife, then stabbing his two infant daughters April 10, 2023.

His ex and one of his daughters survived while the younger child, who was 11 months-old, died as a result of the attack.

Clare has been charged with capital murder, attempted capital murder and aggravated assault with a deadly weapon.

No word on when his trial is to begin.