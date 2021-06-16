Statewide Blue Alert issued for man that shot police officer in North Texas

SAN ANTONIO (KTSA News) — A statewide search for a man that is missing who shot a police officer in North Texas is underway.
The Wise County Sheriff’s Office issued the statewide Blue Alert around 10 p.m. Tuesday.
The Wise County Sheriff’s Office said Royce Edward Wood is a 43-year-old man who is 6-foot-2-inches tall, approximately 200 lbs, green eyes and bald with a full beard.
Officials report that he was last seen on foot near the intersection of Highway 287 and FM 407 in Rhome, Texas. He was reportedly wearing a baseball hat with a camo bandana around it, black sunglasses, a green shirt under a vest and shorts.
Anyone with information is asked to contact the Wise County Sheriff’s Office at 940-627-5971.