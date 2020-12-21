Statewide organization keeps Alamo Christmas tradition alive
This is Texas Freedom Force gives presents, takes pictures with Santa at Alamo Plaza/Photo-This is Texas Freedom
SAN ANTONIO (KTSA News) – The 50-foot Christmas tree donated by H-E-B is at Travis Park, but there’s a smaller one at Alamo Plaza where you’ll also find tourists and local residents taking photos.
Saturday night, This is Texas Freedom Force continued the tradition of giving presents to children and free photos with Santa by the Christmas tree at Alamo Plaza.
“Each year we go out there with Santa Claus and Mrs. Claus and some elves,” said Brandon Burkhart, president of TITFF. “We hand out Christmas presents to the kids and free photos with Santa in front of the Alamo.”
The organization started the event in 2017, the year before the City decided to move the giant Christmas tree to Travis Park.
“It’s a Texas tradition for kids to be able to come out and get their picture taken by the big Christmas tree in front of the Alamo, so we decided that that was the appropriate place to go out and give our gifts. Luckily, H-E-B ended up putting a 20-foot tree at Alamo Plaza,” said Burkhart.
He says the group distributed about $4,000 worth of presents to children at the Alamo Saturday night and members were planning to donate about $1,000 worth of presents to The Children’s Hospital of San Antonio on Monday.