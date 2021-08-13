      Weather Alert

Statewide price at the gas pump climbs while San Antonio average price falls

Don Morgan
Aug 13, 2021 @ 6:45am
SAN ANTONIO (KTSA News) — A small increase in the statewide average gas price but here in San Antonio, there’s been a bit of a drop.

The AAA Texas weekend gas watch finds the statewide average is $2.85 this week, up a penny from a week ago and 99 cents more than what it was a year ago.

The national average is unchanged form last week at $3.10 but that’s a dollar more than a year ago.

In San Antonio, AAA Texas is reporting a two cent drop in gas prices in the past week with the city-wide average coming in at $2.77.

Of the major metropolitan areas surveyed in Texas, drivers in El Paso are paying the most on average at $3.18 per gallon while drivers in Laredo, McAllen and Victoria are paying the least at $2.75 per gallon.

Weekly regional fuel supply numbers did increase slightly, and Gulf Coast refinery utilization registered the same from the week prior. Factors that have likely helped keep prices at the pump stable in many areas from last week.

“Demand for retail gasoline remains robust and the statewide gas price average continues to increase,” said AAA Texas spokesperson Daniel Armbruster. “Drivers may start seeing some relief at the pump after Labor Day when demand for fuel typically decreases.”

