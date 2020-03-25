Stay at home order issued in New Braunfels
SAN ANTONIO (KTSA News) — A “Stay at Home, Stay Safe” order has been issued in New Braunfels.
Mayor Baron Casteel says the order is to help prevent the spread of COVID-19 and goes into effect at 11:59 P.M. tonight.
Along with residents being required to stay home, it also orders non-essential businesses to close.
The order follows those issued in other cities, allowing residents to go outside as long as they maintain six feet social distancing.
New Braunfels restaurants can still provide to go, curbside and delivery orders.
Businesses that can remain open:
• Healthcare Services to include hospitals, clinics, dentists, pharmacies, pharmaceutical and biotechnology companies, other healthcare facilities, including veterinary services;
• Grocery stores including farmers’ markets, farm and produce stands, supermarkets, foodbanks, convenience stores, and liquor stores.
• Food cultivation including farming, livestock, and fishing
• Businesses that provide food, shelter, and social services, and other necessities of life for economically disadvantaged or otherwise needy individuals;
• Newspapers, television, radio, and other media services
• Gas stations and auto-supply, auto-repair, and related facilities
• Banks and related financial institutions
• Hardware and construction supply stores
• Plumbers, electricians, exterminators, and other service providers who provide services that are necessary to maintaining the safety, sanitation, and essential operation of residences, Essential Activities, and Essential Businesses
• Businesses providing mailing and shipping services, including post office boxes
• Laundromats, drycleaners, and laundry service providers
The City has set up a hotline for residents and businesses to call for information. That number is 830-221-4222 and will be answered by the New Braunfels Public Library staff. The information line will be open from 8:00 a.m. to 5:00 p.m., Monday through Friday beginning March 25, 2020.
The order will remain in place until it’s lifted by Mayor Casteel.