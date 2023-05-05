Steele High School student arrested for telling other students he had a gun

SAN ANTONIO (KTSA News) — A student at Steele High School in Cibolo has been arrested for starting a rumor that he brought a gun to school.

Cibolo Police say a concerned parent called 9-1-1 Thursday after receiving a text from their child that someone was shooting a gun inside the school.

Officers responded and quickly determined that the shooting was just a rumor that had spread through the building.

It all started when someone overheard two students talking about guns during lunch. That quickly escalated to several students hearing about a gun on campus.

School administrators separated the students involved from the others. Those students were searched but no guns were found.

After police conducted their investigation, they arrested a 15 year old for telling other students that he had a gun and they had 15 minutes to get off campus.

The student is being charged with the state jail felony of False Alarm or Report. The student’s name hasn’t been released.