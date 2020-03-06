Steele High School teacher arrested on charge of indecency with a child
SAN ANTONIO (KTSA News) – A special education teacher at Steele High School accused of inappropriate contact with a student has been arrested after the incident was caught on surveillance video.
Sixty-three-year-old Alfred Villarreal of Cibolo was booked at the Guadalupe County Jail Thursday afternoon on a charge of indecency with a child.
An anonymous tip led to his arrest.
A letter to parents from the Schertz-Cibolo-Universal City School District says, “Actions of this nature are disturbing, and if proven to be true, unacceptable. Misconduct of this nature by any SCUC ISD will not be tolerated.”
The letter further states,” The safety and security of your child is the top priority of the school and district.