Stephen Willeford and his AR-15 helped stop the deadliest mass shooting in Texas history in 2017

Lars brings on Stephen Willeford, the “good guy with a gun” who helped end the deadliest mass shooting in Texas history in 2017 that left 26 dead and 20 others injured in the First Baptist Church in Sutherland Springs, Texas to discuss his experience as an NRA firearms instructor and what he did to stop the deadly shooter. The Sutherland Springs church shooting occurred on November 5, 2017, and since then it has unfortunately been used to push gun control agenda by the left. Listen below for more and visit the website for more information.
https://www.stephenwilleford.com/
