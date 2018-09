The Senate Judiciary Committee hearing room is prepared for Thursday's planned testimony from Christine Blasey Ford on Capitol Hill in Washington, Wednesday, Sept. 26, 2018. (AP Photo/J. Scott Applewhite)

A 3rd accuser against Brett Kavanaugh has a sworn statement of his guilt. KTSA radio host Jack Riccardi asks Judge Steve Hilbig how significant a “statement” can be. Also, a special female prosecutor is being brought in for Kavanaugh’s first accuser.

CLICK PLAY BELOW and LISTEN NOW