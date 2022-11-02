KTSA KTSA Logo

Steve Williams appointed as City Manager in Schertz

By Don Morgan
November 2, 2022 9:22AM CDT
Share
Steve Williams appointed as City Manager in Schertz
Photo: City of Schertz

SAN ANTONIO (KTSA News) — The Schertz City Council has a new City Manager.

Council members met in a closed session Tuesday and voted unanimously to appoint Steve Williams as City Manager.

Williams has been working in municipal government since 1996 with the City of Dallas before moving of to hold positions in Flower Mound and Conroe.

He released the following statement after he was voted in:

“It’s an honor to be selected as Schertz’s new city manager and I’m grateful for the Mayor and City Council’s confidence. I’m truly excited to be moving to one of the state’s premier communities, while also having the opportunity to lead such a talented and accomplished staff. Schertz is poised to experience dramatic growth in the coming years and I’m confident that our team is up to the challenge of building and maintaining a livable, sustainable, and financially sound community while providing the highest quality services for our residents and businesses.”

Williams is currently serving as Assistant City Administrator/Chief Financial Officer for the City of Conroe. He will begin his new job in Schertz December 1.

More about:
City of Schertz
Steve Williams

Popular Posts

1

Girlfriend meets up with ex, angry San Antonio boyfriend wrecks their car on Interstate 35
2

Potentially severe storms to impact San Antonio, Austin
3

Three men on the run after shooting on San Antonio's Northeast side
4

Two teens face capital murder charges after east side double shooting
5

Bexar County Medical Examiner identifying woman killed in downtown shooting