Steve Williams appointed as City Manager in Schertz

Photo: City of Schertz

SAN ANTONIO (KTSA News) — The Schertz City Council has a new City Manager.

Council members met in a closed session Tuesday and voted unanimously to appoint Steve Williams as City Manager.

Williams has been working in municipal government since 1996 with the City of Dallas before moving of to hold positions in Flower Mound and Conroe.

He released the following statement after he was voted in:

“It’s an honor to be selected as Schertz’s new city manager and I’m grateful for the Mayor and City Council’s confidence. I’m truly excited to be moving to one of the state’s premier communities, while also having the opportunity to lead such a talented and accomplished staff. Schertz is poised to experience dramatic growth in the coming years and I’m confident that our team is up to the challenge of building and maintaining a livable, sustainable, and financially sound community while providing the highest quality services for our residents and businesses.”

Williams is currently serving as Assistant City Administrator/Chief Financial Officer for the City of Conroe. He will begin his new job in Schertz December 1.