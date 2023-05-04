Stolen East Central ISD bus found abandoned in strip mall parking lot

SAN ANTONIO (KTSA News) — A stolen school bus has been found at a West Side strip mall.

The bus was taken from the East Central ISD transportation hub. It was reported stolen early Thursday morning.

Tracking it was pretty easy as the bus is equipped with a tracking device.

It was found abandoned in the 6000 block of Ingram Road. Officers climbed into the bus and conducted a search. They didn’t find any sign of whoever stole it.

ECISD sent someone over to pickup the bus and drive it back to their transportation hub. They sent out the following statement about the theft a short time later:

“East Central Independent School District (ECISD) is saddened to report that one of our buses was stolen from our transportation hub overnight.

We can confirm that at no time was anyone harmed during this incident and that it is not affecting any of our bus routes this morning.

We are unable to give specific details at this time due to an ongoing investigation, but we can confirm that the suspect’s vehicle was stuck at the transportation hub and that our hub was broken into.

As a result, one of our buses was stolen. We are working closely with the San Antonio Police Department, the Bexar County Sheriff’s Office, and the East Central Police Department to investigate this matter.

We are relieved to report that the stolen bus has been recovered, thanks to the swift and coordinated efforts of the law enforcement agencies involved.

We are grateful for their tireless efforts in ensuring that our students’ safety is a top priority.

ECISD would like to assure our community that we take this incident very seriously and are taking every step necessary to ensure that our transportation hub is secure.

We understand the importance of our buses in transporting our students to and from school safely, and we are committed to doing everything we can to ensure that they remain safe and secure.

We will release further updates once the investigation is complete.

In the meantime, we ask for the community’s cooperation and support as we work to ensure the safety and security of our students and staff.”